Martinez will serve as the Padres' opening pitcher for Sunday's game at Oakland.

Martinez has already made six starts this season, but he hasn't recorded more than nine outs in any appearance since April 19 and most recently pitched Wednesday, when he tossed an inning out of the bullpen. The Padres aren't likely to ask Martinez to work more than 1-to-3 innings before he turns the game over to Pedro Avila, who is expected to operate as a bulk reliever after starting in his last four appearances.