Martinez allowed four hits and a walk while striking out one over three scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Tuesday.

Martinez started for the sixth time this season, including the second time within a week. He's pitched eight scoreless innings over three appearances in August, though Tuesday's outing was a bit less steady than his previous two. The right-hander is at a 3.55 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 75:28 K:BB through 83.2 innings this season. He's also picked up a save, 14 holds and a 5-4 record while primarily serving as a reliever.