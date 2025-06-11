Vasquez did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Dodgers, allowing a run on two hits and a walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

While Vasquez only gave up two hits, one was a home run off the bat of Michael Conforto that ultimately forced the right-hander out of the game with two outs in the fifth inning. The Padres have had a tight leash on Vasquez -- he only threw 70 pitches Wednesday after delivering 4.2 scoreless innings in his last start. Overall, Vasquez is 3-4 with a 3.57 ERA with a 1.40 WHIP and 41:35 K:BB across 14 starts (68 innings) this season. He's currently lined up for a rematch with the Dodgers at home in his next outing.