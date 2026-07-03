Padres' Randy Vasquez: Hurts ankle, later faints

Vasquez fainted while being taken in for an evaluation on his ankle following his start versus the Dodgers on Thursday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Vazquez finished with a no-decision in the contest after allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk over three innings. He was struck on the ankle by a Mookie Betts comebacker in the first inning but remained in the contest for two more frames; however, he was later on his way to get an X-ray before fainting. According to Cassavell, the veteran hurler was taken to the emergency room as a precaution, though he is reportedly stable and conscious. Vasquez will presumably get tests done to try to determine what caused the fainting episode in addition to having imaging on the injured ankle. It's too early at this point to have an idea of how much time he'll need to miss, if any.