Padres' Randy Vasquez: In line to start Sunday

Vasquez will start Sunday's game against the Astros in San Diego, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Vasquez will be making a second straight turn through the rotation after he tossed a gem his last time out Tuesday, holding Arizona scoreless over six innings while allowing just three baserunners. However, he struck out just one batter in the outing and now maintains a lowly 15 percent strikeout rate for the season. That rate places him 90th among the 94 pitches in the majors that have covered at least 100 innings this season.