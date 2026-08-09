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Padres' Randy Vasquez: In line to start Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Vasquez will start Sunday's game against the Astros in San Diego, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Vasquez will be making a second straight turn through the rotation after he tossed a gem his last time out Tuesday, holding Arizona scoreless over six innings while allowing just three baserunners. However, he struck out just one batter in the outing and now maintains a lowly 15 percent strikeout rate for the season. That rate places him 90th among the 94 pitches in the majors that have covered at least 100 innings this season.

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