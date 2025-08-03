The Padres optioned Vasquez to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.

The 26-year-old righty took the loss Saturday against St. Louis after giving up five runs over four innings, and he'll now be the odd man out of the rotation with San Diego activating trade-deadline pickup Nestor Cortes (elbow) from the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move. Vasquez has been a decent back-end arm for San Diego this season with a 3.93 ERA, though his 1.39 WHIP and 55:48 K:BB over 107.2 innings have resulted in limited fantasy utility. He seems likely to be back with the Padres before the end of the season, whether it be as a starter or reliever.