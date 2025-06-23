Vasquez took a no-decision in Sunday's 3-2 win versus the Royals, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out two.

The San Diego righty collected his fifth quality start of the season, as he looked sharp in this 89-pitch outing. Vasquez completed a career-high seven frames, going toe to toe with Kansas City starter Seth Lugo. The only blemish on Vasquez's day was a two-run homer conceded to Salvador Perez in the sixth inning. The 26-year-old will carry a 3.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 45:37 K:BB through 80 innings into his next start, which currently lines up to be at Cincinnati next weekend.