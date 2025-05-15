Vasquez (3-3) earned the win Wednesday against the Angels after allowing one run on four hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out five.

Vasquez tied a season high in punchouts, and he now owns a 10:2 K:BB in his last two starts after posting a disastrous 13:24 K:BB in his first seven outings of the year. The right-hander has also tossed at least five frames while conceding two runs or fewer in six appearances on the campaign. With Yu Darvish (elbow) going on a rehab assignment, it's unclear if Vasquez will hold onto a rotation spot once the former returns. That said, Vasquez will bring a 3.45 ERA and 1.49 WHIP over 44.1 innings into his next scheduled start against a hot Blue Jays offense.