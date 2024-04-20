The Padres plan to recall Vasquez from Triple-A El Paso to start Saturday's game against the Blue Jays in San Diego.

Acquired from the Yankees over the offseason, Vasquez failed to make the Padres' Opening Day roster but will get a chance to make his San Diego debut this weekend. He'll be joining the rotation as a replacement for Yu Darvish (neck), who was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday. Through three starts at El Paso in 2024, Vasquez has pitched to a 7.94 ERA, 1.98 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB in 11.1 innings.