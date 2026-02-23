Vasquez tossed two scoreless innings in a Cactus League start against the Dodgers on Sunday, allowing one hit and issuing one walk while striking out one batter.

Vasquez held the Dodgers' lineup in check, though Los Angeles didn't play most of its regular starters. The right-hander threw 31 total pitches as he begins to build up toward the regular season. Padres manager Craig Stammen said last week that Vasquez has an "inside track" to beginning the regular season in San Diego's rotation, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com.