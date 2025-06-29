Vasquez did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Reds, allowing four runs on nine hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Vasquez allowed three runs over the first two innings and exited with a 4-1 deficit before the Padres rallied for a comeback win. While the 26-year-old tossed seven frames in his previous start Sunday, he's failed to complete five innings in four of six June outings. He'll carry a 3.84 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and a troubling 48:39 K:BB across 84.1 innings into a home matchup with the Rangers next weekend.