Padres' Randy Vasquez: Tagged early in loss

Vasquez (6-5) took the loss against the Rangers on Friday, allowing seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and three walks with one strikeout over 3.1 innings.

Vasquez was spotted a five-run lead in the top of the first inning but allowed six runs of his own in the bottom half of the frame. It marked the shortest outing of the season for the 27-year-old, and he's now yielded four earned runs or more in three of his past five outings. He owns a 4.17 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 59:25 K:BB across 77.2 innings this season and faces a tough home test against Atlanta next week.