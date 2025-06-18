Vasquez allowed three runs on four hits and struck out two without walking a batter over five innings in a no-decision Tuesday versus the Dodgers.

Vasquez completed five frames for the first time in four starts in June. Despite his struggles with pitching deep into games, he's allowed a modest eight runs over 17.2 innings this month, though he's also been tagged for five home runs in that span after Andy Pages took him deep twice Tuesday. Overall, Vasquez has a 3.70 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 43:35 K:BB across 73 innings through 15 starts. Walks have been less of a problem lately -- he's issued one walk or less in six of his last eight outings. Vasquez will look to continue that trend in his next start, tentatively projected to be at home this weekend versus the Royals.