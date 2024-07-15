Vasquez (2-5) took the loss Sunday against Atlanta, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings.

Vasquez kept Atlanta off the scoreboard through three frames before eventually surrendering a run in the fourth and another in the fifth. He was pulled after five at just 73 pitches while registering six whiffs. Vasquez will head into the All-Star break on a bit of a nice groove. Over his last four starts, the righty has posted a 2.21 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB in 20.1 innings. On a larger scale, Vasquez hasn't been as sharp, as he owns a 4.57 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 43:15 K:BB in 63 innings.