Vasquez (3-6) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out four over 3.2 innings to take the loss versus the Dodgers on Friday.

Vasquez worked behind an opener in this tough matchup. It mostly worked well, aside from the Dodgers collecting a pair of runs in the third inning, which was enough to stick the right-hander with the loss. Vasquez had started his first 22 appearances of the year with middling results. He's now at a 3.96 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 59:49 K:BB over 111.1 innings. Michael King (knee) is back on the injured list, so it's likely Vasquez will get another turn or two through the rotation, though it remains to be seen if those outings will be as a traditional starter or as a bulk reliever. He's tentatively lined up for a home appearance versus the Giants next week.