Vasquez (5-1) allowed four hits and a hit batsman and struck out three without walking a batter over six scoreless innings to earn the win Friday over the Mariners.

Vasquez has been more good than bad this year, posting three scoreless outings and four quality starts among his first nine starts of the campaign. This was also the fourth time this year he's avoided issuing a walk. He avenged a poor showing from April 15 at home against the Mariners, when he allowed four runs over a season-worst four innings. The right-hander is now at a 2.68 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 45:13 K:BB through 50.1 innings this season. His 2.3 BB/9 has been his biggest area of improvement in 2026, which has helped Vasquez be one of the Padres' most reliable starters. His next start is projected to be a tough one at home versus the Dodgers.