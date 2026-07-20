Padres' Randy Vasquez: Works in bulk relief Sunday

Vasquez was credited with a hold while striking out two and allowing three hits and no walks over three scoreless innings of relief in Sunday's 19-2 win over the Royals.

After the Padres reinstated Vasquez from the 15-day injured list prior to Sunday's contest, the right-hander headed to the bullpen for the series finale in Kansas City in what marked just his second relief appearance in 18 outings on the season. The Padres essentially deployed Vasquez in tandem with starter German Marquez, who was lifted after tossing 59 pitches and allowing two earned runs over three innings. Beyond Michael King, the Padres have been unable to generate quality results from any of their rotation members this season, so it wouldn't be surprising if Vasquez's move to the bullpen ends up being short-lived. Even if he doesn't displace Marquez in the rotation the next time a fifth starter is needed Friday in Miami, Vasquez could still end up being used in a tandem arrangement with Marquez once again.