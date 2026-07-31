Padres' Randy Vasquez: Works in long relief Thursday

Vasquez covered 4.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Giants, striking out a batter while allowing three hits and one walk.

Vasquez started in his previous appearance last Saturday in Miami, but he served as more of an opener for that contest, working the first 2.2 innings before lefty JP Sears came on to cover the next 3.1 frames. The two essentially swapped roles Thursday, with Sears starting and yielding three earned runs over 3.2 innings before Vasquez entered in the top of the fifth to mop up. Sears and Vasquez may end up working in tandem again the next time the rotation spot comes up Tuesday in Arizona, though the makeup of the San Diego pitching staff could change leading up to Monday's trade deadline.