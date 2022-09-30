Manaea did not factor into the decision Thursday versus the Dodgers, allowing one run on two hits while striking out three and walking none in four innings.

Manaea worked behind an opener Thursday, and the role appeared to suit him well. He'd given up five runs across his previous 8.2 innings entering the contest, but he had better results this time despite throwing only 38 of 62 pitches for strikes. The southpaw has a 5.15 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 150:49 K:BB across 152 innings through 29 outings this year, though his second-half struggles likely mean he'll operate out of the bullpen during the Padres' playoff run. He's tentatively set for one more regular-season outing next week versus the Giants.