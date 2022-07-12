Manaea (4-4) earned the win Monday over the Rockies. He allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five in 6.1 innings.

Manaea gave up a sacrifice fly to C.J. Cron and a solo home run to Randal Grichuk. That was all the damage on Manaea's line, making this an encouraging bounce-back effort after he lasted just 3.1 innings in a loss to the Mariners last Monday. The southpaw has 12 quality starts in 16 outings, and he owns a 4.09 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 97:36 K:BB across 94.2 innings this season. He's projected for one more start before the All-Star break, which would be a home date against the Diamondbacks this weekend.