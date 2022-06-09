Manaea (3-3) earned the win against the Mets on Wednesday, pitching seven innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out three.

The Padres racked up 11 runs through the first five innings of the contest, allowing Manaea to hit cruise control as he evened his season record at 3-3. The southpaw wasn't overpowering in the performance -- he notched a season-low three strikeouts -- but that didn't prevent him from finishing with his third straight quality start. Manaea has been an excellent addition for San Diego this season, posting a 3.52 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 9.3 K/9 over 69 innings thus far.