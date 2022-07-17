Manaea (5-4) earned the win Saturday versus the Diamondbacks. He allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts in six innings.

Manaea gave up five extra-base hits, including an RBI triple to Buddy Kennedy in the fourth inning and a two-run home run to Carson Kelly in the fifth. Despite the hard contact, Manaea limited the damage well and earned his fourth quality start in his last five outings. He heads into the All-Star break with wins in consecutive starts for the first time this year. The southpaw owns a 4.11 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 100:38 K:BB across 100.2 innings in 17 games.