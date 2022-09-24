Manaea gave up three earned runs on six hits and three walks over 3.2 innings while striking out two in a 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Rockies on Friday. He did not factor into the decision.

Manaea couldn't make it out of the fourth inning, and was pulled from the game after throwing 69 pitches. The 30-year-old left-hander has struggled immensely this season, and 2022 is shaping up to be his worst full season as a starter. Manaea's season-long ERA of 5.23 is the highest of his seven-year career. He is tentatively expected to make his next start in a tough matchup against the Dodgers.