Manaea is expected to work in bulk relief behind Steven Wilson, who is scheduled to serve as the Padres' opening pitcher in Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The Padres gave Manaea just under a two-week break from the rotation earlier this month, but the lefty didn't show major improvement in his subsequent two starts. While pitching on the road in Arizona and Colorado his last two times out, Manaea struck out five over 8.2 innings while allowing five earned runs on nine hits and three walks. Manager Bob Melvin will experiment with Manaea behind an opener Thursday as the southpaw gets some early exposure to the bullpen role he would likely fill for the Friars during a potential postseason run.