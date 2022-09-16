Manaea (7-9) took the loss against Arizona on Thursday, allowing two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out three batters over five innings.

Manaea made his first start in nearly two weeks and pitched relatively well, allowing just three hits over five frames. However, two of those hits were solo homers, and that was more than enough to send the Padres to a loss on a night when they managed just three hits and zero runs. Manaea at least provided a positive takeaway after giving up 14 runs over 8.1 frames across his previous two starts, and he may be a key factor down the stretch as San Diego seeks to hold onto a wild-card spot.