Manaea (6-6) took the loss during Friday's 8-1 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing eight runs on 10 hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in four innings.

Manaea faced problem innings in the first and third, allowing four runs in each frame along with 10 of his 12 baserunners. The 30-year-old has hit a bit of a rough patch with a 7.14 ERA across 29 innings in six starts since the end of June, with the one bright side being seven strikeouts and at least 13 swinging strikes in each of his last two turns. Manaea now possesses a 4.74 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with 118 strikeouts in 114 innings across 20 starts. He lines up to take the mound again midweek against the Giants.