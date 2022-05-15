Manaea struck out 12 batters in seven innings Saturday against Atlanta, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks. He did not factor into the decision.

The Atlanta bats didn't manage to hit Manaea often, but they did so some damage when they were able to get a piece of the ball. Matt Olson hit a solo homer in the first inning, while Ozzie Albies hit an RBI double in the third. Adam Duvall later walked to lead off the eighth inning and came around to score on an Albies single after Manaea left the game. Manaea now owns a career-high 28.7 percent strikeout rate to go along with his 3.77 ERA.