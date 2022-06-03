Manaea did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over six innings against the Brewers. He struck out eight.

Manaea notched his sixth straight quality start and his ninth of the season. The left-hander was lights out and on pace for the win, but a poor ninth inning from Padres' relievers cost San Diego a win. Across 10 starts this year, Manaea sports a 3.77 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP with a 68:21 K:BB across 62.0 innings. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday's matchup with the Mets.