Manaea (8-9) earned the win during Tuesday's 6-2 victory over San Francisco, allowing one hit and one walk with six strikeouts across six scoreless innings.

Manaea put the first two Giants he faced on base before retiring the next 18 batters in order to finish with a 75 game score -- his best mark since hist first start of the season April 8. The 29-year-old pounded the zone with 50 of an efficient 66 pitches going for strikes, and he undoubtedly would've worked deeper if a playoff appearances wasn't looming. Prior to Tuesday's victory, Manaea had gone 0-3 with an 8.18 ERA in 22 innings across his last six starts with San Diego falling in each contest. He concludes 2022 with a 4.96 ERA and 1.30 WHIP -- the worst and second-worst marks of his career respectively -- with 156 strikeouts in 158 innings across 28 starts and 30 appearances.