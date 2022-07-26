Manaea (5-5) allowed nine runs (four earned) on eight hits and a walk over 3.1 frames Monday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Tigers.

Manaea turned in a pair of scoreless frames before coughing up five runs in the third inning, including a grand slam by Eric Haase. The 30-year-old lefty was tagged with four more runs in the fourth, including a leadoff shot by Jeimer Candelario. It was the fourth time this year that Manaea's given up two homers in a start and the first time since June 14. His ERA is up to 4.33 with a 104:39 through 18 appearances. Manaea is lined up to face the Twins at home this weekend.