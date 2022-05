Manaea completed seven innings against Pittsburgh on Friday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five. He did not factor in the decision.

Manaea struggled a bit with his control, tying a season high with three walks and throwing 62 of 98 pitches for strikes. However, the left-hander was able to go deep into the game and notch his seventh quality start over nine outings this season. Manaea is expected to make his next start in Milwaukee late next week.