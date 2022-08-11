Manaea allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out four across five innings Wednesday against the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.

Manaea was hit hard in the second and third inning, though he managed to tack on two scoreless frames to salvage a decent outing. It was a needed effort for Manaea, as he entered Wednesday's start having maintained a 6.60 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and a 47:19 K:BB across 45 innings and nine starts since June 14. For the season, Manaea now has a 4.76 ERA in 119 frames on the season.