Manaea will have his turn through the rotation skipped during the Padres' weekend series against the Dodgers, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Manaea struggled mightily against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing eight runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out four in 4.1 innings. Since the Padres have a scheduled day off Thursday, the team will elect to skip his turn through the rotation. It's not yet clear whether the southpaw will be available out of the bullpen this weekend or when he'll ultimately make his next start for San Diego.