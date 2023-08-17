Padres manager Bob Melvin said Wednesday that Hill (finger) isn't progressing as quickly as hoped and has yet to resume throwing bullpen sessions, MLB.com reports.

Since landing on the 15-day injured list Aug. 2 with a sprained left ring finger, Hill has been limited to playing catch with tape on his injured digit. Melvin suggested that Hill will soon be able to remove the tape from his finger and start throwing off a mound, but the southpaw is still probably a week or more away from returning from the IL.