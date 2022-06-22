Hill (2-0) earned the win over Arizona on Tuesday by retiring one batter.
The game went into extra innings, and Hill was brought in with two outs and two runners on base in the top of the 11th. He began his outing by hitting Josh Rojas with a pitch but got out of the bases-loaded situation by inducing a fielder's-choice groundout. Hill was then credited with the win when San Diego walked off with a victory in the bottom of the frame. The lefty reliever has pitched four straight scoreless outings and has collected five holds along with his pair of wins on the season.