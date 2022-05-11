Thompson was designated for assignment by the Padres on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old joined the big-league club April 28 and will lose his spot on the 40-man roster with Wil Myers (thumb) returning from the injured list. Thompson went 1-for-14 with two RBI, a run and seven strikeouts during his brief time in the majors.
