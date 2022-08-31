Grisham went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Giants.
Grisham went deep in the seventh inning, ending his 0-for-12 skid at the plate. It was his first extra-base hit since Aug. 14 and his first homer since a day before that. The outfielder set a new career high with 16 long balls through 126 contests this year. He's added 49 RBI, 52 runs scored and five stolen bases while slashing .195/.299/.365, though he appears to be limited to the strong side of a platoon in center field.