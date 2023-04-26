site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Trent Grisham: Gets day off Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Grisham is out of the starting lineup against the Cubs on Wednesday.
Grisham will take a seat against southpaw Drew Smyly and the Cubs on Wednesday. Jose Azocar will get the start in center and hit ninth with Grisham getting the night off.
