Padres manager Jayce Tingler said Monday that Grisham (hamstring) would open the season on the 10-day injured list, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Though Grisham has since resumed participating in simulated games since suffering a Grade 1 hamstring strain March 11, he won't be able to make it back in the Padres' Cactus League lineup before the end of the spring season. As a result, Grisham will be given some time off while he fully ramps up, but he doesn't look like he'll be sidelined for much longer than the 10-day minimum. Grisham's absence to begin the season should allow Jake Cronenworth and/or Jurickson Profar to pick up more work in left field, while Tommy Pham shifts over to center.