Grisham went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI in a 7-5 win against the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Grisham entered the contest with just five RBI on the campaign despite having hit four homers. He nearly doubled his RBI total Thursday without going deep, plating a pair of runners with second-inning double and duplicating the feat with another double in the sixth. Grisham temporarily lost his starting job in center field last season due to prolonged struggles at the plate, but he's solidified an everyday role this year with a more reliable performance on offense. Through 20 games, he's slashing .233/.333/.493 with a 13.1 percent walk rate and a 26.2 percent strikeout rate.