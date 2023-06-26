Grisham went 0-for-1 with a walk, a run and a stolen base Sunday in a loss to the Nationals.

Grisham scored San Diego's first run in the fifth inning, reaching first base on a fielder's choice, stealing second and crossing the plate on a Fernando Tatis single. However, Grisham was removed for pinch hitter Gary Sanchez in the bottom of the sixth with two outs and the bases loaded. Washington had brought in southpaw Joe La Sora for that critical moment, and manager Bob Melvin preferred the strikeout-prone Sanchez (who, indeed, struck out) to the lefty Grisham. That was a curious decision given that Grisham has hit lefties well this season, batting .286 with as many homers (three) in 63 at-bats as he has against right-handers in 174 at-bats.