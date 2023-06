Grisham went 2-for-3 with a double, a run, an RBI and a stolen base Thursday in a 13-3 victory over the Nationals.

Grisham was one of six Padres who collected multiple hits in the contest, and he reached base an additional time on a hit-by-pitch. The outfielder has posted a meager .210/.319/.365 slash line on the season, but he's been hitting well of late. Over the past week, Grisham is slashing .391/.462/.478 with two doubles, two RBI, five runs and a pair of steals.