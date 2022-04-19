Grisham will sit for the second straight game Tuesday against the Reds.

Grisham started the first 11 games of the year but will now sit for the second straight day. That may indicate an unreported injury, though it could also imply that he's slipping into a platoon role, as both of his days off have come against lefties, including Tuesday's starter Reiver Sanmartin. Grisham actually has a reverse platoon split thus far in his career, however, with a 113 wRC+ against lefties and a 100 wRC+ against righties, so such a setup might not be the way to get the most out of him. Jose Azocar will make his second straight start in center field Tuesday.