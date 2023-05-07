site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Trent Grisham: On bench against lefty
Grisham is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers.
Grisham will step out of the starting nine Sunday with southpaw Julio Urias on the mound for Los Angeles. Adam Engel will man center field in his place for the series finale.
