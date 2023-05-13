site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Trent Grisham: Out against lefty
Grisham is not in Saturday's lineup against the Dodgers.
Grisham will take his customary place on the bench with a southpaw (Julio Urias) on the hill for the opposition. Adam Engel will patrol center field while batting ninth.
