Grisham went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk, an RBI, a stolen base and three runs scored in Saturday's 12-5 win against the Reds.

Grisham has largely struggled this season, but he's been hot of late, putting together a five-game hitting streak during which he's tallied a double, a triple, two homers, a stolen base, four RBI and five runs. The center fielder spent some time early in the season hitting atop the order, but he's batted in the No. 8 or No. 9 slot in all 22 games he's played in since June 7. Despite the recent strong stretch, Grisham's season slash line still sits at a disappointing .212/.321/.388, and he's added eight homers, 23 RBI, 35 runs and eight thefts over 297 plate appearances.