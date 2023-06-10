Grisham went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-6 win over the Rockies.

Grisham had gone just 2-for-13 over his previous six games in June. The outfielder provided his first homer since May 25, which was his sixth long ball of the campaign. He's more or less on a similar power pace to the last two years, but he's slashing just .191/.315/.362 with 16 RBI, 24 runs scored and three stolen bases through 59 contests. He's likely to be in the bottom third of the order when he plays, though he's still seeing the bulk of playing time in center field.