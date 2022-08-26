site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Trent Grisham: Sits against lefty
Grisham will sit Friday against the Royals.
Grisham's off day against lefty Kris Bubic means he's now been on the bench against the last five lefties the Padres have faced. Jose Azocar will get the start in center field.
