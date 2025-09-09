Padres' Yu Darvish: Battles in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Darvish did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing three runs on six hits and no walks over 5.2 innings against the Reds. He struck out seven.
Darvish surrendered a leadoff homer to TJ Friedl but settled in to grind out 5.2 serviceable innings, keeping the Padres in a game they ultimately won in 10 innings. It's been a challenging season for the veteran right-hander, who didn't debut until July 7 due to an elbow injury. Through 12 starts, he owns a 5.65 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 57.1 innings as San Diego hopes he can find his form heading into the postseason.