Darvish did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing three runs on six hits and no walks over 5.2 innings against the Reds. He struck out seven.

Darvish surrendered a leadoff homer to TJ Friedl but settled in to grind out 5.2 serviceable innings, keeping the Padres in a game they ultimately won in 10 innings. It's been a challenging season for the veteran right-hander, who didn't debut until July 7 due to an elbow injury. Through 12 starts, he owns a 5.65 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 57.1 innings as San Diego hopes he can find his form heading into the postseason.