Darvish (5-4) earned the win Friday over the Rockies, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks with six strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Darvish was able to escape Coors Field with his third win in his last four starts. He had a strong start going before fading in the sixth inning. Darvish has given up 14 runs over his last 21 innings, but seven of those runs came in a short start versus the Yankees. For the season, the veteran right-hander has managed a 4.30 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 74:22 K:BB through 69 innings over 12 outings. He's lined up for a home start versus light-hitting Cleveland next week.